LR5 announces Ross as permanent superintendent of district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Akil Ross, Sr. was voted by Lexington Richland County District 5′s Board of Trustees Monday evening to serve as the permanent superintendent.

Ross began as interim superintendent on July 1 after Dr. Christina Melton resigned, and his position will be effective as of Feb. 1, according to the LR5 Facebook page.

Ross is a former Chapin High School Principal and National Association of Secondary Schools Principals (NASSP) 2018 National Principal of the Year.

When announced as interim superintendent in June, Board Chair Jan Hammond said the district was extremely fortunate to have Ross.

“The entire Board is looking forward to working with Dr. Ross to continue our District’s tradition of excellence,” Hammond said.

A settlement agreement was reached between LR5 and the outgoing superintendent, Melton, who was to be paid $226,368 to terminate her contract two years earlier than expected.

