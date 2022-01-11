SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington police search for missing man with health issues

Marcus Miller was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. on Duffie Drive in...
Marcus Miller was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. on Duffie Drive in Lexington.(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man with health issues.

Marcus Miller, 47, was last seen leaving his home on Duffie Drive in Lexington on January 9 at 1:30 a.m., according to police. Miller may be experiencing mental health issues including hallucinations.

Miller was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 155 pounds. He also has a short beard, according to police.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 8,149 new cases Tuesday
(FILE PHOTO)
Columbia man killed in fatal collision

Latest News

wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.
Eastover man found dead after welfare check
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees record number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, over 17,000 new cases