Lexington police search for missing man with health issues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man with health issues.

Marcus Miller, 47, was last seen leaving his home on Duffie Drive in Lexington on January 9 at 1:30 a.m., according to police. Miller may be experiencing mental health issues including hallucinations.

Miller was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 155 pounds. He also has a short beard, according to police.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

