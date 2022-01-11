First three women of color to serve on Columbia City Council reflect on their historic elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -As the Columbia City Council begins its first full week of business in the new year, it also marks the start of the tenures for two history-making women. Dr. Aditi Bussells are Tina Herbert, who were sworn in last week, are the second and third women of color to represent the city on council.

Tameika Isaac Devine, who held an at-large seat since 2002 and left office last week, was the first.

“When I first ran I didn’t run to make history but it’s not lost on me that little girls of color have been able to look at me sitting at city hall, on TV and see themselves,” she said.

As Devine leaves office, she says it’s “humbling” to see two more women of color take their places on council.

“I think I’ve been able to open doors, and let little girls and little boys see themselves in positions of authority in this city,” she said.

Both Bussells and Herbert say they owe a great deal to Devine.

Herbert, who is now the first female councilmember from District 1, said Devine inspired her.

“I stand on the shoulders of, of course, Tameika who is a friend of mine and who I watched her run and I always tell people that because she ran, I knew I could. You know what I’m saying, so I had an example of what it looked like to run for council.”

With her swearing-in last Tuesday, Bussells now holds Devine’s at-large seat. She is the third woman to hold this position. Frannie Heizer, who was elected in 1986, was the first.

https://www.wistv.com/2022/01/04/daniel-rickenmann-swears-mayor-columbia/

Bussells is also the first woman of South Asian descent elected in a statewide municipal race.

“Our platform was always to help shed light on the fact that there are diverse experiences in Columbia and that there’s a growing diversity in the American south in general,” she said.

At the ceremony last week, Bussells said a number of people came up to her, offering congratulations or wanting to shake her hand. One Indian woman, who works at the Medical University of South Carolina, stood out.

“She came up to me and she said, ‘I don’t want a picture, I don’t want to shake your hand. I just want to tell you thank you for raising the bar for all of us in this city, it’s about time that we’re noticed,’” Bussells said. “And the word – all I could say back was ‘wow.’”

All three women hope their elections encourage other young girls of color to consider public service.

“Wherever decisions are being made, women need to be in the room,” Herbert said. “Because we help with making sure that there is a full perspective in taking on issues.”

Reflecting back on her tenure, Devine is proud of her work on affordable housing and issues of racial inequality in the city. She hopes the incoming council will continue to “move the needle” and make advances in these areas.

The top priorities for Bussells include making city government more accessible, strengthening public safety and using federal and state resources to ensure that no community is left behind.

Herbert hopes to address food insecurity, youth development and the beautification of property in District 1.

Devine said the most challenging times of her nearly 20 years of service were when she would sit with mothers who lost children to gun violence.

“Just even last week I was sitting with a mom who lost a child,” she said. “And so those are always the hardest. Those are the stories that will continue to stay with me because we’ve got to address that issue. That’s probably the most challenging because no parent should ever lose a child, but definitely not lost to gun violence.”

Devine will be focusing on her law practice and spending time with her family, but said she’ll continue to advocate for the causes she cares about.

“My kids, all they’ve ever known is their mom as an elected official,” she said.

When asked whether she would run for another elected office in the future, Devine said it’s “certainly” something she would consider.

“Oh absolutely,” she said. “I don’t know what God has in store for me, but I’m always open to it. My heart and soul is this city.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.