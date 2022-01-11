FIRST ALERT - Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winter is here in full force as we talk about really cold temps today/tonight, AND the chance of rain/snow for this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT - Wednesday morning for some of the coldest air of the season. Lows will drop to the low 20s and upper teens.

High pressure will keep cold air around for the next few days.

Highs are in the upper 40s today.

We warm up into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.

There’s a chance of a wintry mix this weekend! Stay Tuned!

First Alert Summary

Today will be chilly with highs not getting out of the upper 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine as high pressure controls our weather.

Tonight is a FIRST ALERT for cold temps in the low 20s. Some locations could dip down into the upper teens. Please take care of your pets and your loved ones. Make sure they’re staying warm by checking in.

We warm up Wednesday into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are dry and a bit warmer. Lows are near 31 Thursday and highs reach the upper 50s. Friday we see 38 for a low and highs reaching the upper 50s again with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday cools down as a trough in the jet stream sinks southward. This increases clouds and brings overcast skies to the region. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers.

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will swing northward and increase our moisture Saturday night. This could bring the chance of a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and then a wet snow during the overnight period. Note that a small shift in the path of this storm could leave us with nothing. But right now both long range models are showing the chance of some rain/snow and even some freezing rain cannot be ruled out. There’s a 50% chance overnight of seeing the wintry mix and a 40% chance during the day Sunday. Both long range models, the EURO and GFS, are showing some sort of winter precip with timing differences. Low temps are near 31 Sunday and highs are in the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Forecast Update

Today: Sunshine but much colder with highs in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: A cold start with teens and 20s. Cold again for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain/snow mix. Highs are in the upper 30s.

