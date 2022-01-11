Eastover man found dead after welfare check

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found dead in an Eastover home on Monday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found the man shot in the upper body. They pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and details are very limited at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

