SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman

Tashawna Wilson, 25, has not been in contact with anyone since the first week of the new year.
Tashawna Wilson, 25, has not been in contact with anyone since the first week of the new year.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Tashawna Wilson, 25, has not been in contact with anyone since the first week of the new year.

Deputies found her phone, vehicle, and wallet at her home but she was not there.

She also has medical conditions that require treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 8,149 new cases Tuesday
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

Latest News

Dr. Akil Ross, Sr. was voted by Lexington Richland County District 5′s Board of Trustees Monday...
LR5 announces Ross as permanent superintendent of district
Eastover man found dead after welfare check
Eastover man found dead after welfare check
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Puppy dies after being left on doorstep, person sought for death of animal
wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!