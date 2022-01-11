Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Tashawna Wilson, 25, has not been in contact with anyone since the first week of the new year.

Deputies found her phone, vehicle, and wallet at her home but she was not there.

She also has medical conditions that require treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

