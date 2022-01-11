SkyView
Crews respond to house fire in Richland County
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. on Stanford Street in Richland County, according to fire officials.

All occupants of the house made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials have put the fire out and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

