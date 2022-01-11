7 Sumter schools temporarily shifting to remote learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter School District announced Monday some schools will shift to remote learning through Jan. 13 due to growing COVID cases.

Hillcrest Middle, Bates Middle, Chestnut Oaks Middle (Eighth Grade), Furman Middle, Sumter Academy for Support and Intervention, Shaw Heights Elementary, and Pocalla Springs Elementary will transition to e-learning or have already transitioned to e-learning as of Monday, and will return to school Tuesday,

Students will return to school Tuesday, Jan. 18. There will also be no student attendance on Friday, Jan. 14 which is an In-service Day, or Monday, Jan. 17, which is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

