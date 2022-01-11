11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two earthquakes were reported Tuesday morning near Elgin, according to the USGS.

The 11th earthquake happened Tuesday morning at 12:31 a.m. and measured in at a 1.66 magnitude. It happened 5 kilometers east of Elgin.

The 12th earthquake has been measured at a 2.0 magnitude and happened 5 kilometers south of Lugoff.

These earthquakes are the 11th and 12th since December 27.

