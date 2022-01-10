South Carolina AG to release 2021 Human Trafficking Task Force Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s top attorney will release a new report on Monday showing how the state is doing when it comes to fighting human trafficking.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is set to give details on the 2021 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a news conference. He will be joined by task force leaders and law enforcement officials.

The report will show what the state is doing to combat human trafficking, the number of cases reported to the National Hotline and the top counties for reported human trafficking.

In the 2019 and 2020 reports, Horry County was number one in the state for reports of human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.