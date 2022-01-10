SC’s average gas price again dips below $3 per gallon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians are paying an average of just below $3 per gallon of gas after a slight drop in prices.

GasBuddy said gas prices fell 2.4 cents over the past week, bringing the average price per gallon of gasoline to $2.98, down from $3.01 the previous week.

The group’s weekly survey of gas prices statewide found a 71-cent range of prices from a low of $2.68 to a high of $3.39 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry as of Monday morning was recorded at a West Ashley station where it sold for $2.77 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average rose 2.3 cents to $3.29 last week, GasBuddy said.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said.

He said some of the pricing is “typical seasonal weakness,” but said the lack of demand is “likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now.”

“In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand,” De Haan said. “Without improvement or stability in oil-producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”

The average price for gas in the Columbia area was $2.89 as of Monday morning, while Upstate drivers paid an average of $2.99. Augusta-area drivers were paying $3.03 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

