SC reports 50% jump in reported human trafficking victims

South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight human trafficking Monday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general said the state is seeing a steady increase in the number of children identified as victims of human trafficking.

Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on human trafficking Monday morning in Columbia.

“We saw a nearly 50% increase in the number of victims reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline,” Wilson said at a Monday morning news conference. “Additionally, we are seeing a steady increase in the number of children and youth who have been identified by [the South Carolina Department of Social Services] as victims.”

Wilson said his office will kick off a prevention education initiative in 2022 which will offer year-round opportunities for young people to “become more aware of the complexities of the crime.”

The prevention campaign was designed for middle and high school students, youth-serving agencies, faith groups and child welfare agencies.

“As we seek additional resources to meet the needs of minor victims in our state, we must also try to protect those who have not yet been victimized,” South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Coordinator Kathryn Moorehead said. “The best approach is to educate young people through age-appropriate, comprehensive lesson plans.”

In 2020′s report, released in January of 2021, Wilson said there were 139 cases of human trafficking and 179 victims reported in the state.

The 2020 report listed Charleston County as having the second-highest number of reported cases, behind Horry County. But Wilson said a number of reports did not necessarily mean those counties have more cases of human trafficking.

The vast majority of human trafficking victims are women, data show, and most of them are adults.

