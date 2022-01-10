Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representative Nancy Mace tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This comes after one of Mace’s children tested positive Monday morning.

Mace stated she is fully vaccinated. This being her second round of COVID, she is in good spirits and is ‘feeling ok’.

“This is more mild than the first time,” said Mace. “I’m completing quarantine and working from home as I recover. We are all frustrated with our common enemy COVID-19. I am praying everyone can stay healthy and we can all get past this soon.”

After one of my children tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, I also got tested. I tested positive. I'm fully vaccinated. This is also my 2nd round with COVID-19. Feeling ok. I will be working from home in Charleston while I quarantine and recover. https://t.co/HNEXO1ltVS — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 10, 2022

Mace will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers.

