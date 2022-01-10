SkyView
Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for COVID-19

This comes after one of Mace’s children tested positive Monday morning.
This comes after one of Mace's children tested positive Monday morning.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representative Nancy Mace tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This comes after one of Mace’s children tested positive Monday morning.

Mace stated she is fully vaccinated. This being her second round of COVID, she is in good spirits and is ‘feeling ok’.

“This is more mild than the first time,” said Mace. “I’m completing quarantine and working from home as I recover. We are all frustrated with our common enemy COVID-19. I am praying everyone can stay healthy and we can all get past this soon.”

Mace will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers.

