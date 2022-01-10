SkyView
Parents weigh in after two Orangeburg Co. schools go virtual for two weeks

The two Orangeburg schools go back to in-school learning on Tuesday, January 18th.
The two Orangeburg schools go back to in-school learning on Tuesday, January 18th.
By Lauren Adams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents in Orangeburg are making arrangements for their kids to be home after two schools have gone to e-learning temporarily.

School officials of Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle School say too many teachers and nurses were sick with the virus, so they’ve had to shift to remote learning.

Parents arrived at Edisto Primary to pick up their children’s iPads for at-home virtual learning, and many of them were relieved the decision was made.

“The safety is better at home in their own areas and are very secure,” Audrey Oliver said.

Oliver also has a teenager in the high school, which is still doing in-person learning but she’s hoping that will change. She says her daughter will be wearing her mask and following precautions.

Carver Edisto Middle is a second school Orangeburg County school officials decided to send home for virtual learning.

The school says they will continue to work together to keep schools open to our students and families and are grateful for the flexibility and teamwork of our students, families, teachers.

Monique Jones has a grandson who goes to school there and says she supports the decision.

“Right now we don’t know when it’s going to end. So why not keep kids safe? No one wants to lose a loved one,” Jones said.

The two Orangeburg schools plan to go back to in-school learning on Tuesday, January 18th.

In addition to Orangeburg County, Dent Middle in Richland Two has gone to all-virtual learning, Lake Carolina Elementary first graders will shift to remote learning starting tomorrow, and River Bluff High School in Lexington One is all-virtual learning temporarily.

