SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington police searching for two people accused of multiple car thefts

They are believed to have been involved in several TFMV cases that happened on December 11,...
They are believed to have been involved in several TFMV cases that happened on December 11, 2021, at the soccer complex on Barr Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man and woman who are believed to be involved with several thefts from motor vehicle cases.

According to police, the incidents happened on Dec. 11 at the soccer complex on Barr Road. They also may have used stolen checks and credit cards to make purchases of over $2,000, police say.

Lexington police also say the two are believed to be writing checks for cash at several banks in the area.

If you have information about these cases, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or bpayton@lexsc.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road
Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out
Three men wanted for allegedly stealing woman’s wallet
Three men wanted for allegedly stealing woman’s wallet
According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder

Latest News

The two Orangeburg schools go back to in-school learning on Tuesday, January 18th.
Parents weigh in after two Orangeburg Co. schools go virtual for two weeks
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
No decision yet on bond reduction for Alex Murdaugh
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an annual report Monday morning on human...
SC reports 15% increase in human trafficking victims in 2021