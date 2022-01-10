Lexington police searching for two people accused of multiple car thefts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man and woman who are believed to be involved with several thefts from motor vehicle cases.

According to police, the incidents happened on Dec. 11 at the soccer complex on Barr Road. They also may have used stolen checks and credit cards to make purchases of over $2,000, police say.

LPD needs to identify this man and woman as they are believed to have been involved in several TFMV cases that happened on December 11, 2021, at the soccer complex on Barr Road.



They have used the stolen checks and credit cards to make purchases of over $2,000 in merchandise... pic.twitter.com/HFVnQgD8bo — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 10, 2022

Lexington police also say the two are believed to be writing checks for cash at several banks in the area.

If you have information about these cases, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or bpayton@lexsc.com.

