FIRST ALERT - Could we see the coldest air of the season and SNOW in the Midlands all in the same week?

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT - Wednesday morning for some of the coldest air of the season. Lows will drop to the low 20s and upper teens
  • High pressure will keep cold air around for the next few days.
  • Tuesday we will settle in the upper 40s for highs
  • This weekend there is a chance of winter precipitation in the state. Stay Tuned
First Alert Summary

Tonight a high pressure system moves over the area and keeps our skies clear and calms down our wind. Lows are down to 28 Tuesday morning. Highs reach the upper 40s and skies are sunny.

FIRST ALERT for Wednesday morning’s cold low temps. We’re down to 21 and some locations could be in the upper teens. Please make sure your pets, family, friends, and neighbors are taken care of and stay warm!

Highs reach the mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is a bit warmer with lows in the low 30s and highs reaching the upper 50s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Friday are in the mid 30s Friday morning and highs reach the upper 50s. Skies are mostly sunny.

This weekend we have a 20% chance of showers Saturday as the jet stream digs south in a trough pattern over the Southeastern States.

An area of low pressure will develop and provide the moisture as the cold air spills south from the north. There is a chance of a few snow flakes in the Upstate and central Midlands.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunshine but much colder with highs in the low 40s

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: A cold start with teens and 20s. Cold again for the afternoon with highs in the low 40s

Thursday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the mid 50s.

