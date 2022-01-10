SkyView
Delayed trash collection in Columbia linked to massive employment gap

In a staff of 135, Anderson explained they are looking at 35 vacancies.
In a staff of 135, Anderson explained they are looking at 35 vacancies.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is experiencing serious delays in yard trash collection.

This is due to the staffing vacancies and an unprecedented heavy leaf season, according to the City of Columbia Solid Waste Division.

The division says the length of delay will vary depending on how often and how many residents rake their leaves at the same time.

“It’s been a very challenging year, especially during this time of year,” department head Robert Anderson explained. “One week it took 60 hours to run a 10-hour route.”

A main culprit to the complication -- the 30% employment gap in the city’s public works department. It has proven difficult to recruit new employees to fill these vacancies.

In a staff of 135, Anderson explained they are looking at 35 vacancies.

Simply put, fewer employees means less equipment on the streets running collection routes.

City staff is hosting open interviews on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The division is hiring for several positions including:

  • general labor
  • truck drivers
  • CDL operators

Those interested can apply on their employment page.

Interviews will be held at the City’s Public Works Facility, located at 2910 Colonial Dr. Columbia, S.C. 29203.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

