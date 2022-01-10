Columbia man killed in fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A driver who died after being struck by another car Sunday has been identified by the Richland County coroner.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Donald D. Wheeler, Jr., 49, became fully engulfed by another car after being struck around 3 a.m. on Leesburg Road at Newell Road Sunday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are working together to investigate the incident.

“I have personally spoken with the family and this tragic accident is truly one that will take time for them to process. Our thoughts are with them through this time,” Coroner Rutherford said.

