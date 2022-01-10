SkyView
Chester Co. man arrested after attacking woman with hammer, holding 1-year-old child hostage

Burton Mincey Jr.
Burton Mincey Jr.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after attacking a woman and holding her 1-year-old hostage in Great Falls, according to the Chester County Sherriff’s Office.

Burton Mincey Jr., was charged with domestic violence of high and aggravated nature as well as kidnapping.

Deputies say they received a call from a woman in the Douglas Road area explaining that the father of her child, Mincey, was holding the child hostage for the past two days.

After questioning, deputies discovered on Jan. 7, Mincey attacked the woman with a hammer and threatened to kill her.

On Jan. 9, deputies responded to the home and with guidance from law enforcement, the woman was able to escape it with her child.

Deputies then executed a search warrant on the home.

During that search, Mincey was arrested. He was then taken to the Chester County Detention Center.

This incident is under investigation and there may be additional charges.

