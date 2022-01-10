SkyView
Attorney Alex Murdaugh to seek bond reduction Monday

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)(Lewis M. Levine | AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is hoping a judge will rule in his favor Monday afternoon a bond reduction hearing.

Murdaugh will face State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee in a virtual bond hearing at 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle.

Lee set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh on Dec. 13 on a total of 48 charges from multiple state grand jury indictments. That bond also included GPS monitoring, house arrest and a requirement that he surrender his passport and waive extradition if he leaves the state.

Lee also required Murdaugh to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing at a residential facility within the state.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin say an email from court-appointed co-receivers of his assets shows less than $10,000 in Murdaugh’s account, arguing that bond amount was “tantamount to no bond at all.”

Murdaugh told the court he understands there may be concerns that he could be a danger to himself in connection with a Labor Day weekend shooting in which he was wounded and later accused of hiring someone to fatally shoot him as part of an insurance fraud scheme.

“I made a terrible decision that I regret and frankly I’m embarrassed about,” Murdaugh said. “I’m not in that place now.”

