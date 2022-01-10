SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

1st grade at Lake Carolina goes virtual due to COVID

The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday,...
The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.(WWNY)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Jan. 11, first-grade at Lake Carolina Elementary school will be virtual due to the number of students out with COVID.

The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

As of Monday (Jan. 10), 13 first-graders are out with positive COVID-19 tests. At least 62 first-graders are being quarantined. The total number is more than 30% of the first-grade population.

Based on DHEC guidance, this switch to virtual can take place when 30% or higher of the grade-level students are out from COVID-related issues.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road
Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out
Three men wanted for allegedly stealing woman’s wallet
Three men wanted for allegedly stealing woman’s wallet
According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
All-time high: DHEC reports 16,630 cases Saturday
The guidance complements the DHEC school and childcare exclusion list.
DHEC updates COVID school guidelines, 5-day quarantine OK’d under new conditions
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 31.1%
File photo of a student remote learning
Two Orangeburg Co. schools transition to virtual learning after surge in absences