1st grade at Lake Carolina goes virtual due to COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Jan. 11, first-grade at Lake Carolina Elementary school will be virtual due to the number of students out with COVID.

The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

As of Monday (Jan. 10), 13 first-graders are out with positive COVID-19 tests. At least 62 first-graders are being quarantined. The total number is more than 30% of the first-grade population.

Based on DHEC guidance, this switch to virtual can take place when 30% or higher of the grade-level students are out from COVID-related issues.

