Three men wanted for allegedly stealing woman’s wallet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for three men wanted for allegedly stealing a woman’s wallet from her purse.

The three men are said to have worked together to steal a woman’s wallet from her purse at Food Lion on Garners Ferry Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened on October 9.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

