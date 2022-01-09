SkyView
Sumter teen found safe

Adolfo Gomez is believed to have left his home in Sumter County in the early morning hours of...
Adolfo Gomez is believed to have left his home in Sumter County in the early morning hours of Thursday.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter county teen who was missing has returned home and is safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Adolfo Gomez, 16, left his residence in Ideal Mobile Home Park at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. Adolfo may have gotten a ride from someone driving a black SUV.

Deputies believed Adolfo was with his girlfriend in Darlington.

