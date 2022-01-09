Sumter teen found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter county teen who was missing has returned home and is safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Adolfo Gomez, 16, left his residence in Ideal Mobile Home Park at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. Adolfo may have gotten a ride from someone driving a black SUV.

Deputies believed Adolfo was with his girlfriend in Darlington.

