SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolinians “Stand Up for Life” in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of people gathered at the South Carolina statehouse Saturday to participate in the Stand Up for Life March and Rally.

“Proudly Pro-Life” weekend took place in Columbia and people from South Carolina’s Citizens for Life group came together with the goal of eliminating abortion from society.

The walk ended at the statehouse for a series of speakers to share their message, and among the crowd were South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Evette says she supports ensuring protection to extend life and believes life begins at the moment of conception.

“Where we all should meet is that at 15 weeks, science has told us that a fetus feels pain, and that everybody should be appalled at aborting a fetus after 15 weeks,” Evette said.

Members of “Proudly Pro-Life say it is their mission to focus on the right to life, and devote time to restoring legal protection of the unborn.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Hotel evacuated after report of explosive device, police on-scene
Man accused of making bomb threat at Lexington hotel

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Greg Little told WIS the district is grappling with staffers who are too ill...
Lexington 1 Superintendent: Sick staffers led to River Bluff e-learning move
Klubnik will be on campus working with his new offensive coordinator and QB coach Brandon...
Clemson signee Cade Klubnik named All-American Bowl player of the year, impresses in game
Two car accident leaves one dead in Sumter
In a joint statement, Little and Smith said students are scheduled to come back to school and...
River Bluff High School to shift students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning