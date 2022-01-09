Family identifies 8-year-old shot, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several family members confirmed the identity of the 8-year-old shot and killed in an apparent drive-by in Augusta as Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

On January 8, at 7:25 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Anthony had been shot in the front yard of a residence.

She was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle.

Sheriff’s Investigators and The Crime Scene Unit have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

