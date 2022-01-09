SkyView
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower

A man climbed on top of the tower above an intersection near I-77 at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Around 15-20,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon after CMPD told the company to cut off power in order to rescue a man who climbed on top of an electrical transmission tower.

A man who seemed to be impaired on alcohol or drugs climbed on top of the tower above an intersection near I-77 at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road. The tower is 85 feet tall with six lines each carrying 115,000 volts.

With the assistance of CMPD, Charlotte Fire and CMPD SWAT/Crisis Intervention Team, the man was rescued after three hours of convincing and cutting the power. Police say it’s a miracle he is still alive. He is being treated at Atrium Main and is expected to be okay.

WBTV was on the scene and could see the man taking his clothes off while on top of the tower.

Police plan to charge someone who flew a drone near the man & the power lines, saying it’s illegal and may have interfered in life-saving negotiations

The situation was reported around 2:19 p.m. and CMPD confirmed at 6 p.m. that it came to a safe and successful conclusion.

According to Duke Energy’s website, over 12,000 people lost power around 3:11 p.m. The map showed less than 1,000 people remained without power by 4:10 p.m. as it began to return. By 6:15 p.m., all the power from this outage had returned.

Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm(Duke Power)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

