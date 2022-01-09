SkyView
Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road

Columbia police at scene of shooting on Broad River Road(Chris Joseph, WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department are on the scene of a shooting on Broad River Road.

Police say the call came in at 11:18 a.m. They taped off the area around Jersey Mike’s on Broad River Road.

Officers told WIS that it appears to be an argument that escalated to individuals shooting at each other from cars. No injuries have been reported

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

