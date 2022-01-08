Two car accident leaves one dead in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died from injuries sustained after a car accident Thursday.

According to the coroner, Tony Benenhaley, 30, was involved in a two-car accident on Thursday on the 200 block of Broad Street in Sumter around 11:30 p.m.

Benenhaley later died from injuries on Friday after being transported to Prisma Health Toumey. His next of kin as been notified and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina at a later date, the coroner says.

The Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

