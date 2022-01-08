SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two car accident leaves one dead in Sumter

(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died from injuries sustained after a car accident Thursday.

According to the coroner, Tony Benenhaley, 30, was involved in a two-car accident on Thursday on the 200 block of Broad Street in Sumter around 11:30 p.m.

Benenhaley later died from injuries on Friday after being transported to Prisma Health Toumey. His next of kin as been notified and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina at a later date, the coroner says.

The Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Hotel evacuated after report of explosive device, police on-scene
Man accused of making bomb threat at Lexington hotel

Latest News

In a joint statement, Little and Smith said students are scheduled to come back to school and...
River Bluff High School to shift students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning
Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out
wis
First Alert Forecast: Chilly again today - Warmer Sunday but rain by the evening
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole