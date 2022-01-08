River Bluff High School to shift students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Monday River Bluff High School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning, according to RBHS Principal Jacob Smith and Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little.

In a joint statement, Little and Smith said students are scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction Tuesday, January 18.

“Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as a shift in instructional model impacts all families. We made this decision based on the school’s percentage of staff who are positive, symptomatic and quarantined,” the official statement said.

River Bluff High School officials say students should log in to Schoology to complete learning and assignments. During this e-learning period, students are expected to participate in e-learning activities and complete assigned work.

The school will follow up with additional information, including the plan for exams scheduled for next week.

No school-related clubs, sports, activities or events from scheduled Jan. 10 - 13 will take place. Extracurricular activities will resume on Friday, Jan. 14, according to River Bluff High School.

Also, students who travel to Lexington Technology Center, a Center for Advanced Study, The College Center or other programs where they leave RBHS for learning throughout the day may still go to those classes if they can drive themselves.

The statement released by River Bluff High School says, if a student can not drive, they will not be penalized as some of those classes can be conducted virtually.

If a student is currently isolated or quarantined, this shift does not impact the length of the quarantine as told to them by the school nurse, and families can pick up no-cost students meals on Monday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the River Bluff bus loop.

“Thank you for your understanding as we work to provide quality instruction for your students while keeping our children and staff safe,” Little and Smith’s statement said.

The schedule can be found below:

Monday, January 10 – Full day of e-learning

Tuesday, January 11 – Full day of e-learning

Wednesday, January 12 – Full day of e-learning

Thursday, January 13 – Half day of e-learning (Previously scheduled half day for students with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.)

Friday, January 14 – No school for students (Previously scheduled teacher workday)

Monday, January 17 – No school for students (Holiday)

Tuesday, January 18 – Tentatively return to school for face-to-face instruction

