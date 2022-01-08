Clemson signee Cade Klubnik named All-American Bowl player of the year, impresses in game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Clemson 5-star QB signee Cade Klubnik put together one last standout effort as a high school athlete before he heads to Clemson this month.

Klubnik tossed three touchdown passes for the West team in the All-American Bowl on Saturday. He was honored as the national player of the year by the All-American Bowl on Saturday as well.

“Such an amazing week with such good players, to be surrounded with these kind of players and just great people every day,” Klubnik said when given the award. “The coaches that are here -- just spectacular at knowing the game and spectacular human beings. Just makes it so fun.”

Klubnik wrapped his high school career with Westlake (Tx.) last month by leading the school to a third state title in a row.

He was named MaxPreps’ national player of the year too after throwing for 3,251 yards with 43 touchdowns to three interceptions with a 71.3 completion rate over 13 games.

