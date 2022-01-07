Sumter officials search for suspects in shooting death

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Several agencies are searching for two men wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Sumter.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Monday on Miller Road. Police were called to the Miller Arms apartment complex where they found Robert Blouin, 37, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

A gun belonging to Blouin was found near the body and officers considered the case suspicious based on information gathered. Officers were able to identify brothers Malik Dionte Woods, 24 and Isaiah Devine McKnight, 19, as suspects.

Both brothers have been charged with murder.

Woods and McKnight were last seen driving a blue 2004 Ford Expedition with an SC license plate 5635PH, according to officers.

Woods is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 175 with brown eyes and black and brown dreadlocks. McKnight is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with black dreadlocks.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

