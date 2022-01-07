SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Shooting leaves one man injured in Sumter, two suspects identified

Officers are working to locate two men involved in a Thursday night shooting that left a man...
Officers are working to locate two men involved in a Thursday night shooting that left a man critically injured.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police officers are looking for two men involved in a shooting that left one man critically injured Thursday.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Roger Lee Gooden, 40, and Deslyn Jermaine White, 35, are wanted on attempted charges related to the shooting.

Police say a 24-year-old was shot inside his vehicle Thursday evening outside of the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive around 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to a Columbia area hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to Sumter police.

The Sumter Police Department asks anyone who sees either Gooden or White or possibly knows their whereabouts to call the department directly at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to arrests.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab. A P3 Tips app also is available for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
FILE PHOTO
Body found in room of Cayce inn
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

Latest News

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Beaufort Republican Tom Davis has been fighting for medical marijuana legislation in South...
Is this the year medical marijuana gets legalized in SC? The bill’s GOP sponsor believes so
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Hotel evacuated after report of explosive device, police on-scene
Man accused of making bomb threat at Lexington hotel