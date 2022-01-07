Shooting leaves one man injured in Sumter, two suspects identified

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police officers are looking for two men involved in a shooting that left one man critically injured Thursday.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Roger Lee Gooden, 40, and Deslyn Jermaine White, 35, are wanted on attempted charges related to the shooting.

Police say a 24-year-old was shot inside his vehicle Thursday evening outside of the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive around 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to a Columbia area hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to Sumter police.

The Sumter Police Department asks anyone who sees either Gooden or White or possibly knows their whereabouts to call the department directly at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to arrests.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab. A P3 Tips app also is available for Apple and Android devices.

