LIVE: Sentence hearing Friday for 3 men convicted in Arbery death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP/WTOC) - Three white men convicted of murder in the deadly chase and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are due back in court Friday for sentencing.

View the live stream of the sentence hearing below. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

It’s been almost two years since the 25-year-old was shot and killed while out for a run in a Glynn County neighborhood. The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.

Defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense. He said Arbery turned and attacked with his fists while running past the truck where McMichael stood with his shotgun.

The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

Travis McMichael, 35, was found guilty of all nine charges – which includes one count of malice murder and four counts of felony murder. His dad, Greg McMichael, 66, was convicted of all charges except malice murder. And William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, was convicted on six charges, including three counts of felony murder.

All three were found guilty of felony murder, which does carry a minimum penalty of life in prison – which the judge can decide if that will come with a chance of parole. But if it does include possibility of parole, the McMichaels and Bryan will have to serve at least 30 years in prison first.

Murder can be punishable by death in the state of Georgia, but the prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in this case.

Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

Every day that court has been in session, we have seen groups gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse to show their support for the Arbery family and to help unite the community, and Friday will be no exception.

The Glynn Clergy for Equity will be hosting a gathering with singing, prayers and blessings ahead of the sentencing hearing. One of the organizers, Rabbi Rachael Bregman, says they hope to communicate their sense of hope that even though today might be the end of the trail, it really marks the next step for them in equity in the community.

“The fall out from what happens, the aftermath of what happens is still on us to determine. Will we be a community that will take this tragedy and turn it into triumph. A young man died, a young man died who was found to not be doing anything wrong, so can we turn that into something that somehow makes his death redeemed or will we let this moment go and sort of dissipate into the either and for us as a clergy community we are really committed to the former,” said Rabbi Rachael Bregman, Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick.

Bregman says this is a rare opportunity to have so many parts of the community all gathered in one place to get to know each other and work on building better relationships. If you are interested in joining, they will be outside the courthouse starting at 8 a.m. They say they hope to start what will be another emotional day ahead with a prayer together.

