SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Patriots Point relaunching overnight program

The relaunched program lets groups take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and the...
The relaunched program lets groups take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and the Medal of Honor Museum.(Live 5 News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is bringing back an overnight camping program allowing guests to stay on the USS Yorktown.

Patriots Point officials say the Operation Overnight program allows groups to spend one or two nights aboard the USS Yorktown and sleep in the same bunks as sailors in World War II.

The relaunched program lets groups take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and the Medal of Honor Museum.

The program, available to groups of 10 or more, starts accepting reservations on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
FILE PHOTO
Body found in room of Cayce inn
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items