Man accused of making bomb threat at Lexington hotel

Hotel evacuated after report of explosive device, police on-scene
Hotel evacuated after report of explosive device, police on-scene(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A hotel in Lexington was evacuated Friday after a report of an explosive device.

The man who made threats of a bomb has been transported by EMS for an evaluation.

The Lexington Police Department said they did not find any explosives but the Comfort Suites on West Main Street was evacuated as a precaution. Officers said guests were allowed back into their rooms around 2 p.m. on Friday.

