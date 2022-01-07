SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

La. Supreme Court rules hospital can fire workers for not complying with vaccine mandate

The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest...
The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.((Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA))
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA/Gray News) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.

KSLA reported the court ruled on Friday that Ochsner has the right to fire its employees for failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reinstating the decision after a court of appeals suspended the mandate.

Late in 2021, medical workers in Shreveport and Lafayette parishes filed separate suits challenging Ochsner’s vaccine mandate.

The hospital agreed to pause the mandate while the case quickly made its way through the courts. Roughly 75 hospital employees who filed suit argued Louisiana’s medical consent law, which allows adults to refuse medical treatment, barred Ochsner from mandating vaccines.

But the state’s high court says that’s not the case because there is no doctor/patient relationship between Ochsner and its employees. Because those workers are what’s called “at-will employees,” the hospital can fire anyone refusing to get the shot and not violate their privacy.

Friday’s landmark ruling now opens the doors for other employers across the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce.

Click here to read the full ruling.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
FILE PHOTO
Body found in room of Cayce inn
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Beaufort Republican Tom Davis has been fighting for medical marijuana legislation in South...
Is this the year medical marijuana gets legalized in SC? The bill’s GOP sponsor believes so
Officers are working to locate two men involved in a Thursday night shooting that left a man...
Shooting leaves one man injured in Sumter, two suspects identified
FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the...
Ex-Mich. lawmaker denies sexual assault allegation, admits affairs