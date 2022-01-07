SkyView
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

