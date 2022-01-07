Furry Friend Friday- Petunia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Petuna is a 2-year-old Beagle mix waiting for a loving forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline staff rescued Petunia from a local municipal shelter about 2 weeks ago. She was trembling and very scared. Petunia was covered in ticks and her claws were so overgrown that one of her dew claws had grown into her paw pads. We knew we had to save her and shower her with love.

Petunia is still learning to open up and let love in. She is really starting to come out of her shell in her foster home. Petunia is a very shy, sweet and gentle girl. She really blossoms with other dogs and is even good with cats. She loves pets and will warm up to snuggles.

Petunia needs a relaxed home as she gets nervous around new people, young children, loud noises, and sudden or fast movements. Petunia is comforted by staying close to you, she will stay by your side unless you are outside where she loves to explore a fenced yard.

Do you have a loving, patient heart and home to give Petunia? Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

