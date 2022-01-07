SkyView
Furry Friend Friday- Lala

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lala is a friendly and active 1-year-old Hound mix waiting for a loving forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Lala is a slender, medium-size dog – about 25 pounds. She is a super sweet, spunky girl with a goofy personality. She is very happy and wiggly especially when she sees you! Lala loves to explore and have fun.

She can be a bit jumpy due to her excitement and zest for life! Lala would love for you to teach her a few manners. She is very smart and picks up on things fast so training will be a breeze!

Lala has done exceptionally well playing with other dogs at Pawmetto Lifeline. She has even met some kids and loved them!

If you would like to adopt Lala, please fill out an adoption application at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp. Pawmetto Lifeline Adoptions is currently closed for the New Year. They will re-open Tuesday, January 4th with normal hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

