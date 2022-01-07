SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Funeral services taking place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

The 15-year veteran leaves behind a wife and six children.
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.(Submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral services were announced for the North Carolina State Trooper John Horton, who tragically died in a crash in Rutherford County this week.

The 15-year veteran leaves behind a wife and six children.

Trooper John Horton and a motorcyclist he had stopped for a traffic stop both died on Monday night when they were hit and killed by another trooper who was responding to the scene. That trooper, James Horton, is the brother of trooper John Horton, who died in the accident.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of fallen Trooper Horton on Friday at 11 a.m. The procession left Harrelson Funeral Services in Forest City, traveling to Isothermal Community College.

A public viewing for Master Trooper John Horton will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. The viewing will take place at Isothermal Community College Foundation on Rapid Court in Forest City. Viewing will end promptly at 4:30 p.m. to allow for transition to the funeral service.

The body of Trooper John S. Horton will ceremoniously be carried by the North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit around the ICC lake at the conclusion of the visitation.

The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. at the same location.

The community and the Highway Patrol are heartbroken by Trooper John Horton’s death.

N.C. trooper John Horton remembered as someone who ‘would brighten your morning’

“It really shook me up. It really did,” said Tommy Baldwin, a friend of Trooper John Horton. “Then when I got out here, people coming in and talking about it.”

Baldwin says it’s been a somber day at his store, Earl’s Short Stop, and in this community.

“It’s been pretty somber, it has. Normally, you know, people coming in and out are always laughing and joking. It’s not quite that right now. Everybody is upset. People that knew him and people that didn’t know him.”

‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic...
‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic stop(Family photo)

On Monday morning at the scene of the fatal crash, one woman brought flowers. A short time later, a man who went to school with Trooper Horton came and put up a cross.

On Monday afternoon, a long procession of law enforcement and other emergency vehicles from many agencies made its way to the Harrelson Funeral Home in Forest City to bring home the body of Trooper John Horton.

Many in the community came to show their respect with American flags, hands over hearts, and tears.

Horton, a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran, was a family man, and according to friends, a popular figure in this community.

“He was always friendly, he would speak to everybody in here and he was just one of the guys that when you came in, you were glad to see him. He would just brighten your morning just a little bit, that’s the way he always came across to me,” Baldwin said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
FILE PHOTO
Body found in room of Cayce inn
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, 31% positivity rate
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
LIVE: Sentence hearing Friday for 3 men convicted in Arbery death
wis
First Alert Forecast: Colder today and tomorrow - Rain by Sunday evening
Celia Dial Saxon, a UofSC graduate and the first African American to be honored with a building...
UofSC names residence hall for renowned African American teacher