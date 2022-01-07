FIRST ALERT - The weekend will feature a cold Saturday and a wet Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Saturday will feature sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the 50s for highs

Showers and isolated storms will arrive late in the day Sunday

Showers will linger into early Monday morning

FIRST ALERT - Wednesday morning for some of the coldest air of the season. Lows will drop to the low 20s and upper teens

First Alert Summary

Cold high pressure will continue to dominate the Midlands to start the weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be another day with sunshine and a few passing clouds, chilly though with highs in the low 50s

By Sunday, we’ll see more clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. Rain arrives during the evening (60%). It’s all associated with a cold front that will bring in much colder weather for next week.

A few showers will linger into early Monday morning. Rain chances are 20%. The afternoon will be quiet with slow clearing but temps much cooler in the 50s.

On Tuesday, even colder weather moves in. Highs will be in the lower 40s. By Tuesday night, we’ll drop into the teens and 20s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s again.

Forecast Update

Saturday: More sunshine and more chilly weather with highs in the low 50s

Sunday: More clouds with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain arrives during the evening (60%)

Monday: A few morning showers (20%). Sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s

Tuesday: Sunshine but much colder with highs in the low 40s

Wednesday: A cold start with teens and 20s. Cold again for the afternoon with highs in the low 40s

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the 50s

