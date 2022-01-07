Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer who is accused of selling guns from the department’s evidence room was arrested again for allegedly stealing from his current employer.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than $2,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $10,000.

Rollings’ latest charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 4, 2022 at the Summerville Tractor Supply on North Main Street where deputies responded to a report of an employee taking funds from his employer.

The loss prevention officer spoke to the responding deputy and identified the suspect as Rollings who worked at the business. A report states that Rollings admitted to the prevention officer that he had shoplifted multiple items from the store and placed them in his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a BCSO detective also spoke with Rollings who admitted to shoplifting several items “among several other crimes.”

In October of last year, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Rollings with grand larceny and misconduct in office in connection to allegations that he stole at least four firearms from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room and sold them to a pawn shop.

He is also accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash from the department’s evidence room.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.