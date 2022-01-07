SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than $2,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $10,000.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer who is accused of selling guns from the department’s evidence room was arrested again for allegedly stealing from his current employer.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than $2,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $10,000.

Rollings’ latest charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 4, 2022 at the Summerville Tractor Supply on North Main Street where deputies responded to a report of an employee taking funds from his employer.

The loss prevention officer spoke to the responding deputy and identified the suspect as Rollings who worked at the business. A report states that Rollings admitted to the prevention officer that he had shoplifted multiple items from the store and placed them in his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a BCSO detective also spoke with Rollings who admitted to shoplifting several items “among several other crimes.”

In October of last year, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Rollings with grand larceny and misconduct in office in connection to allegations that he stole at least four firearms from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room and sold them to a pawn shop.

He is also accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash from the department’s evidence room.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items
Latest Earthquakes
10th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday