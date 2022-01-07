SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC warns of lag time for COVID-19 test results fueled by omicron surge

GETTING ANSWERS: At-home COVID-19 TESTS
GETTING ANSWERS: At-home COVID-19 TESTS
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said due to the recent surge fueled by the delta and omicron variants, testing providers and laboratories are experiencing longer lines for individuals to get tested and longer turnaround times to produce results.

According to DHEC, there continue to be an average of 300 testing locations around the state on a given day.

“The testing call center and Care Line have seen a dramatic increase in call volume and emails, and staff are working to return messages and voicemails as soon as possible. People should leave only ONE email or ONE voicemail only to reduce the amount of messages,” DHEC said in a statement.

DHEC said it anticipated and prepared for the influx of testing, but the timing of omicron occurring over the holidays further escalated testing demand.

The Public Health Lab is running at near-max capacity each day for the number of samples it can process -- 2,200-2,500, according to DHEC. However, the amount the PHL is capable of processing is a very small amount compared to the amount of testing going on in the state right now.

About 97% of all the test samples in the state are being processed at other labs, not DHEC, and those labs are dealing with the massive influx in testing demand and that is contributing to delayed turn-around times.

“We know people are frustrated about long lines and the turnaround time for test results, but if more people were vaccinated, this surge and subsequent demand for testing likely wouldn’t be as drastic as it is,” DHEC said in a statement.

DHEC ordered almost half a million additional COVID-19 rapid tests, which will be available to distribute in our communities in the coming days and weeks and should help reduce wait and reporting times.

Find a vaccine provider near you at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

Find a testing location near you at scdhec.gov/findatest.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Taylor Wardlaw is charged with Murder and...
Woman who reported man missing now arrested for his murder
FILE PHOTO
Body found in room of Cayce inn
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, 31% positivity rate
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 12,996 new cases Friday
South Carolina pediatricians are worried the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in...
SC Children’s hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID cases, nearing pandemic records
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
Record high reported by DHEC, 13,320 new COVID-19 cases Thursday