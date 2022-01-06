Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One year after the 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, a few people with ties to the Lowcountry face charges in the attacks.

Three with ties to the Tri-county area are accused of actions taken during the insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

On December 2, John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger of Berkeley County pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to information we got last month, as part of the plea deal, the Getsinger’s will be interviewed by investigators, and agree to allow them to look through their devices.

The United States Department of Justice has a Capitol Breach Cases web page. According to that page, the couple’s sentencing is set for April 21 of this year. It states both Getsinger’s are out on bail on personal recognizance.

FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Irizarry faces three charges in connection with the incident. (FBI)

Elias Irizarry is the third person with connections here. A spokesperson from The Citadel, Kim Keelor, confirmed on Wednesday that Irizarry is currently enrolled as a sophomore for the spring semester at the college. He was a freshman last year during the riot.

According to the Department of Justice, Irizarry faces several charges including, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

The latest update from the FBI states Irizarry’s status conference was set for last September.

In March, it was reported that a witness saw Irizarry committing these crimes along with Elliot Bishai. It added that Irizarry and Bishai were both “cadets in a Civil Air Patrol Unit” with which a witness was associated.

Keelor clarified on Wednesday that Bishai is not, nor has he ever been a cadet. She adds that the college does not have a civil air patrol unit.

We reached out on Wednesday to attorneys believed to be representing the three Lowcountry individuals.

Irizarry’s lawyer, Eugene Ohm, was the only one to answer a phone call, but he declined to give a comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.