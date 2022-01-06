SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Lott breaks down murder, crime rates for Richland County in 2021

File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott in front of a podium.
File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott in front of a podium.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will brief the public on Thursday in regard to 2021 murders in the county.

You can watch the press conference here:

Richland County saw 32 murders, all of which were from gun violence, according to Lott. He said that all 32 are solved with someone being arrested or warrants have been issued for the suspected killers.

Eight of the murders were drug-related, 12 were domestic, three were robberies turned deadly, seven were retaliations which Lott said were related to disrespect on social media and other things, and two of the shootings were gang-related, according to Lott.

“The fact that all 32 murders were solved shows that our investigators are working closely with our community and do not give up on these victims. This senseless violence is not a law enforcement problem,” Sheriff Lott said. “We can solve the cases as they come in but that doesn’t stop the violence from happening- something has to change within the community.”

There were 113 shooting incidents that the victim survived in Richland County in 2021 which is up from 88 shootings that happened in 2020, according to Lott.

Overall crime declined last year, according to Lott.

Lott says deputies are still searching for a suspect in a murder that happened in December.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker
Latest Earthquakes
10th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year

Latest News

The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish...
Group holds Jan. 6 insurrection remembrance vigil at Statehouse
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
Adolfo Gomez is believed to have left his home in Sumter County in the early morning hours of...
Sumter deputies search for missing teen who may be in another county