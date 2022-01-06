WATCH: Lott breaks down murder, crime rates for Richland County in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will brief the public on Thursday in regard to 2021 murders in the county.

Richland County saw 32 murders, all of which were from gun violence, according to Lott. He said that all 32 are solved with someone being arrested or warrants have been issued for the suspected killers.

Eight of the murders were drug-related, 12 were domestic, three were robberies turned deadly, seven were retaliations which Lott said were related to disrespect on social media and other things, and two of the shootings were gang-related, according to Lott.

“The fact that all 32 murders were solved shows that our investigators are working closely with our community and do not give up on these victims. This senseless violence is not a law enforcement problem,” Sheriff Lott said. “We can solve the cases as they come in but that doesn’t stop the violence from happening- something has to change within the community.”

There were 113 shooting incidents that the victim survived in Richland County in 2021 which is up from 88 shootings that happened in 2020, according to Lott.

Overall crime declined last year, according to Lott.

Lott says deputies are still searching for a suspect in a murder that happened in December.

