Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands student brought a gun to school on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the gun was brought to Swansea High Freshmen Academy and no one was hurt.

Reports say the gun was unloaded and there was a lock through the chamber.

The student was charged and released to the custody of parents.

This is the first report of a gun being brought to a Midlands school since the new year has begun.

