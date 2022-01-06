SkyView
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year

No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands student brought a gun to school on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the gun was brought to Swansea High Freshmen Academy and no one was hurt.

Reports say the gun was unloaded and there was a lock through the chamber.

The student was charged and released to the custody of parents.

This is the first report of a gun being brought to a Midlands school since the new year has begun.

