Sumter deputies search for missing teen who may be in another county

Adolfo Gomez is believed to have left his home in Sumter County in the early morning hours of...
Adolfo Gomez is believed to have left his home in Sumter County in the early morning hours of Thursday.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Adolfo Gomez, 16, left his residence in Ideal Mobile Home Park at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. Adolfo may have gotten a ride from someone driving a black SUV.

Deputies believe Adolfo may be with his girlfriend in Darlington.

Adolfo was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and carrying two bookbags. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 186 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

