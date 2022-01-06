Sumter deputies search for missing teen who may be in another county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Adolfo Gomez, 16, left his residence in Ideal Mobile Home Park at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. Adolfo may have gotten a ride from someone driving a black SUV.

Deputies believe Adolfo may be with his girlfriend in Darlington.

Adolfo was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and carrying two bookbags. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 186 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.