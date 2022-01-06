SkyView
‘A man that cannot pay his phone bill’: Murdaugh lawyers asking for bond reduction

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to the state grand jury asking for a reduction in the bond for the suspended Lowcountry attorney.

On Dec. 13, State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Lee set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh for a total of 48 charges from multiple state grand jury indictments. Additionally, Murdaugh would be required to be monitored with GPS, remain under house arrest, surrender his passport and waive extradition if he leaves the state. Lee said Murdaugh will also need substance abuse counseling and random drug testing at a residential facility within the state.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin say an email from court-appointed co-receivers of his assets shows less than $10,000 in Murdaugh’s account.

Harpootlian and Griffin say the bond amount set is “tantamount to no bond at all.”

“Mr. Murdaugh is a man who cannot pay his phone bill,” the attorneys wrote.

Harpootlian and Griffin say the reduction to a “reasonable bond” would allow for a pre-trial release of Murdaugh who would still abide by the special conditions set by the court.

