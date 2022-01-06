SkyView
Lexington police search for man accused of using stolen check at Walmart

Suspect and alleged vehicle used to leave the scene.
Suspect and alleged vehicle used to leave the scene.(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man accused of using a stolen check to buy things at a Walmart.

The suspect is accused of using the stolen check to buy $150 in merchandise from Walmart in Lexington on December 30.

The suspect left the parking lot after getting into a dark-colored Jeep Renegade.

If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

