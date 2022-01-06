Lexington police search for man accused of using stolen check at Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man accused of using a stolen check to buy things at a Walmart.

The suspect is accused of using the stolen check to buy $150 in merchandise from Walmart in Lexington on December 30.

The suspect left the parking lot after getting into a dark-colored Jeep Renegade.

If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

