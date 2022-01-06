SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Horry County kidnapping, attempted murder suspect caught in N.C., awaits extradition to S.C.

The alleged kidnapping and attempted murder took place on Christmas Eve
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a suspect wanted on kidnapping and attempted murder charges in Horry County in North Carolina Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ronald Lee Ward, Jr. is alleged to have fled Horry County after kidnapping and attempting to murder a female on December 24. Law enforcement believed Ward was possibly staying in Forest City, N.C.

Further investigation and the assistance of the Carolina Regional Task Force - Charlotte, Ashville and Myrtle Beach - located Ward in a locked room, inside a home at 127 Emory Eve. in Forest City.

Ward was taken into custody, transported to the Rutherford County jail, and awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He faces felony charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items
Latest Earthquakes
10th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday

Latest News

South Carolina pediatricians are worried the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in...
SC Children’s hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID cases, nearing pandemic records
File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott in front of a podium.
Murders in Richland County are up 39% in 2021: Lott breaks down murder, crime rates
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
On Wednesday, the CDC signed off on recommending fully vaccinated children as young as 12 get...
DHEC: Booster still recommended, effective, though there may be more breakthrough infections with omicron
Andrew Hatley
A year later, here’s the South Carolinians who have been charged for Jan. 6